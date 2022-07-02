Rana calls for spreading awareness about ecological balance, drug abuse

Bhalwal: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday underscored the need for reaching out to people and spreading awareness about maintaining ecological balance and substance abuse to achieve the objective of Nasha Mukht Vishawa.
According to a press note, he was addressing Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan at Seri Paanditan in Bhalwal here this afternoon in presence of Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri.
“The need for such a mass campaign assumes significance now than ever before because of the depleting green gold, growing population and vulnerability to drugs by the most precious component of the society,”Rana said.
“Rana lauded the relentless efforts of His Holiness Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri in generating environmental awareness through religious awakening discourses, saying this is bound to have a lasting impact on the people and motivate them to be part of this noble mission for the greater good of humanity. The youth in particular should be thrust into such discourses to make them understand the crucial importance of a healthy and fit body for having a calm mind. Taking care of health is imperative before it is too late and to make it achievable, the awakening campaigns are of immense importance,” the press note said.
The senior BJP leader complimented Shastri Ji for blessing Jammu with such environmental-friendly and educative Sammelans, saying these will help in generating mass awareness about the evils encountered by the society, especially on account of depleting forest resources and growing tendencies among youth towards drugs.
“Shastri Ji has made a niche for himself for his selfless services to mankind and people of Jammu are blessed to have him here for carrying forward his noble mission”, he added.