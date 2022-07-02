Rana calls for spreading awareness about ecological balance, drug abuse

Bhalwal: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday underscored the need for reaching out to people and spreading awareness about maintaining ecological balance and substance abuse to achieve the objective of Nasha Mukht Vishawa.

According to a press note, he was addressing Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan at Seri Paanditan in Bhalwal here this afternoon in presence of Shri Gangadhar Ji Shastri.

“The need for such a mass campaign assumes significance now than ever before because of the depleting green gold, growing population and vulnerability to drugs by the most precious component of the society,”Rana said.