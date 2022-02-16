Rana pitches for ‘integral humanism’ to overcome hate

Jammu: Observing that all religions stand for love, compassion, and inclusiveness, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Wednesday called for imbibing the spirit of humanism, saying this would guide society to overcome hate, animosity, and bitterness that was pivotal for making this world a better place to live in.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at a daylong conference on ‘Payam-e-Insaniyat Aur Islam’ organised by the Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, he emphasised the philosophy of “integral humanism”.
He lauded the efforts of the Anjuman-e-Imamia in strengthening the spirit of brotherhood between various segments of the society, saying unity in diversity had been the greatest strength of this beautiful country.