Rana pitches for ‘integral humanism’ to overcome hate

A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at a daylong conference on ‘Payam-e-Insaniyat Aur Islam’ organised by the Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, he emphasised the philosophy of “integral humanism”.

He lauded the efforts of the Anjuman-e-Imamia in strengthening the spirit of brotherhood between various segments of the society, saying unity in diversity had been the greatest strength of this beautiful country.