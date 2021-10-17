Ranjit Sagar dam crash| Body of 2nd missing pilot retrieved

Jammu: The body of second missing pilot of the helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on August 3 this year , was retrieved on Sunday afternoon after 76 days of joint search operation of army and navy.

“The retrieval of mortal remains of co-pilot Captain Jayant Joshi was made at 1400 hours during rescue search operation in Ranjit Sagar dam Basohli by navy sources of Delhi and Bombay. The body was later shifted to military hospital Pathankot at 1445 hours,” official sources stated. The body was detected and retrieved from a depth of 65-70 meters from the dam.

Earlier on August 15, the body of Lt Col Abheet Singh Baath, the pilot of the ill-fated Rudra 254 A A Squadron was retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m from the dam on the 13th day of search operation, which was launched immediately after crash.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “Persistent efforts by Indian army and navy for 75 days, which were going on day and night to recover the body of Capt Jayant Joshi, the second pilot of the helicopter which crashed in Ranjit Sagar dam on August 3, 2021, have finally succeeded and body has been recovered from the lake bed using hi tech equipment.”

He said that due to the vast expanse and depth of the dam, search and rescue team was using state of the art multi beam sonar equipment to scan the lake bed. “Based on the inputs received, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) having robotic arm along with the professional divers were launched to search the area.