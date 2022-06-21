Rank all skill institutions on the basis of placements, feedback: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today urged upon the officers of Skill Development Department (SDD) to create a mechanism of ranking their institutions on the basis of placements made by them in addition to feedback from students about the course content delivery.

He made these remarks in a meeting held to take stock of the working and progress made by this department regarding skilling of youth in the UT.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to make a comprehensive skill mapping plan at panchayat level in association with all skill imparting institutions. He asked them to rope in the local PRI’s in identifying the skilling needs of an area so that the actual requirements of that area are met.