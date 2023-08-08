RANKINGS OF 4291 PANCHAYATS | CS launches dashboard for monitoring progress

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department dashboard for monitoring the progress of Panchayats of J&K under ‘Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP)’.

During the launch ceremony, the Chief Secretary felicitated the Planning Department for coming up with the monitoring mechanism for keeping track of the development of Panchayats. He observed that tools like these are the sure way of bringing efficiency in the governance and advised the developers to programme other such tools in future.

The Chief Secretary called this dashboard a mirror to find out the areas of concern for each panchayat. He remarked that it would make the interventions more directional with requisite outcomes to be monitored in real time. He exhorted upon all to carry forward this exercise of updating this portal periodically and not to turn such efforts into ritualistic affair only.

Dr Mehta made out that the data available over this dashboard together with the plans of each panchayat available over the ‘Janbhagadari’ portal can be used to develop separate portals for each Panchayat. He further added that the statistics relating to population and institutions present there should also be captured to make these portals informative for general public.