Rapid development in J&K unnerved opposition: BJP

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and JMC Councilor Ward No 41 Sanjay Kumar Baru on Sunday alleged that the rapid development in J&K had panicked opposition, which was resorting to “negative propaganda against the party (BJP).”
He was addressing the gathering of party workers and locals at KC Hazuri Bagh in Ward-41 where he along with Jatin Sethi, local BJP activists toured today to review the ongoing development works especially related to the drainage system.
Baru said, “Rapid development in Naya Jammu-Kashmir has panicked opposition leaders, whose families discriminated against Jammu and Ladakh divisions for seventy years. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a whole new chain of development works in Jammu & Kashmir and this has unnerved the opposition. They are presently clueless and are facing the public wrath.”
Baru interacted with the locals and discussed their issues concerning water supply, sewerage and lane and drain repairs and reconstructions. He assured the locals that all their issues would be promptly taken care of.