Ravinder Raina unveils DP on 8 years of Modi Govt

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, unveiled a display picture (DP) prepared by his party’s social media department in connection with completion of eight years of Modi Government at Centre.

Ravinder Raina asserted that in the last eight years the BJP Government at Centre has extensively satiated the aspirations of the people through its benevolent public welfare schemes and measures exclusively meant for the upliftment of underprivileged segments of society.

“Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi has worked with utter sincerity on making the past eight years stupendous and unmatchable as far as public good is concerned,” he said.