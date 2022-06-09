Ravinder Raina unveils DP on 8 years of Modi Govt

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, unveiled a display picture (DP) prepared by his party’s social media department in connection with completion of eight years of Modi Government at Centre.
Ravinder Raina asserted that in the last eight years the BJP Government at Centre has extensively satiated the aspirations of the people through its benevolent public welfare schemes and measures exclusively meant for the upliftment of underprivileged segments of society.
“Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi has worked with utter sincerity on making the past eight years stupendous and unmatchable as far as public good is concerned,” he said.
Sunil Sharma in his address highlighted the unprecedented development activities initiated by the BJP government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra during the last eight years.
Rohit Chahal said that India witnessed unmatched progress under PM Modi and still the country is treading towards unprecedented development with full force especially the J&K which remained a victim of dynastic politics and indifference of successive governments in the last over 70 years.
Priya Sethi lauded performance of Modi Government as ‘8 Saal Bemisaal’ and stated that the Modi Government has come up to the expectations of the people by giving meaning to the slogan of ‘8 Saal, Seva , Sushasan Aur Gareeb Kalyan’.