Razdan appointed as Advocate-on-Record in SC, Madiyal as AAG

Srinagar: The government on Thursday appointed Pashupati Nath Razdan as Advocate-on-Record to represent the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court.

According to an order issued by Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on the orders of Lieutenant Governor, Pashupati Nath Razdan Advocate-on-Record shall carry out all filing, file Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court in all matters and cases of Jammu and Kashmir, receive all notices and orders (correspondences) from the Supreme Court and all other legal foras at New Delhi, on behalf of Union Territory of J&K and shall discharge all functions and duties as may be assigned to him from time to time.

Through a separate order the government has appointed advocate Shailesh Madiyal as Additional Advocate General (AAG) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir before the Supreme Court.

“In partial modification of Government Order No 8493 JK(LD) of 2022, dated October 12, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment and designation of Shailesh Madiyal, Advocate as Additional Advocate General to represent Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court of India,” reads the government order.