RDA cases against public servants | Upload legacy data on portal within month: GAD

Jammu: General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday ordered all the administrative departments to “upload the legacy data of all the Regular Departmental Action (RDA) cases” received from it (GAD) or the investigating agencies against public servants on its online portal within a month.

“Besides, fresh cases shall be uploaded by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the departments on the portal as the case may be,” it further directed.

GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, through a circular, also directed the administrative departments to review the progress of pending RDA cases on regular intervals for swift disposal of the cases.

This portal, developed by GAD, was launched on August 26, 2023 by the Chief Secretary Dr Arun K Mehta with an objective to “streamline the procedure laid down for conducting departmental proceedings and to monitor progress for enforcing adherence to the prescribed timelines” vis-à-vis Regular Departmental Action cases initiated against public servants.

The portal contains electronic data related to RDA cases in digitized format with a unique ID which will be accessible to all the concerned departments or disciplinary authorities, with an overall real time monitoring of the cases by the General Administration Department. It can be accessed on https://rda.jk.gov.in.