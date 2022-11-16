Re-poll ordered on 2 DDC seats in Kashmir after 2 years

Srinagar: The Union Territory Election Commission on Wednesday ordered re-polling on December 5 on two district development council seats of Kashmir Valley where counting was earlier cancelled in 2020.

In two separate orders, State Election Commissioner Kewal Kumar Sharma has ordered that re-polling would take place on December 5 in Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara) from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. The counting would take place on 8 December, the order stated.

The counting of votes in these segments was stopped on December 22 after it was found that two contesting candidates were not Indian citizens.