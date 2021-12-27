Real Estate Summit-2021 | Agenda to dispossess people of land rights: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Monday denounced the real estate summit saying that the proposed measures would inevitably imperil the rights of locals over their land and natural resources.

A statement of NC issued said that calling the conference yet another despicable measure to deprive people of J&K of their rights, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “Such measures expose the sinister plans which the ruling dispensation is up to in J&K. Sadly, J&K has the atrocious appellation of being a highly dispossessed region of the country. The priority of the government should have been to give a sense of entitlement to people and not shear them of their exclusive land rights.”