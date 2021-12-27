Real Estate Summit-2021 | Agenda to dispossess people of land rights: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Monday denounced the real estate summit saying that the proposed measures would inevitably imperil the rights of locals over their land and natural resources.
A statement of NC issued said that calling the conference yet another despicable measure to deprive people of J&K of their rights, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “Such measures expose the sinister plans which the ruling dispensation is up to in J&K. Sadly, J&K has the atrocious appellation of being a highly dispossessed region of the country. The priority of the government should have been to give a sense of entitlement to people and not shear them of their exclusive land rights.”
He said that it was yet another deliberate attempt to obfuscate the history, culture, land, and democratic rights of the people of J&K for political and ideological agendas.