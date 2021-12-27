Real Estate Summit-2021 | Beware Jammuites: Omar
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Monday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for opening J&K to the real estate investors, alleging that it was being done to change the demography of the region.
The comments came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with the country’s real investors for the development of housing and commercial projects in J&K.
“Once again the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore. While offering to secure the land, jobs, domicile laws, and identity of the people of Ladakh, J&K is being put up for sale. People of Jammu should beware, 'investors' will buy up land in Jammu long before Kashmir,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Summit 2021.