Real Estate Summit-2021 | Development not at dignity’s cost: Yaseen

Srinagar: Maintaining that building of basic infrastructure was imperative for holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Monday said that development should not be at the cost of people's right to their land and employment.
A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that the protection of their domicile rights was supreme to the people of J&K which could not be compromised.
Reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Summit 2021 that was organised by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs and the J&K administration at Jammu on Monday, Yaseen said that any move to sell land to outsiders would evoke strong resentment among the people of J&K.