Real Estate Summit-2021 | J&K dehumanised, dispossessed, disempowered: Mehbooba

Mufti’s comments came after the J&K administration signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with the country’s real investors for the development of housing and commercial projects in J&K.

Mehbooba tweeted, “J&K's special status was illegally revoked to dehumanise, dispossess and disempower the only Muslim-majority state in India. GOI’s brazen loot and sale of our resources show that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity and change the demography.”