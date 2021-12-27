Real Estate Summit-2021 | J&K dehumanised, dispossessed, disempowered: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for opening J&K to the real estate investors, alleging that the step was aimed at changing the demography of the region.
Mufti’s comments came after the J&K administration signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with the country’s real investors for the development of housing and commercial projects in J&K.
Mehbooba tweeted, “J&K's special status was illegally revoked to dehumanise, dispossess and disempower the only Muslim-majority state in India. GOI’s brazen loot and sale of our resources show that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity and change the demography.”