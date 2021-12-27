Real Estate Summit-2021 | Move aimed to undermine rights of people: Bukhari

“Our party will always welcome any efforts that will foster progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. But at the same time, we are pledged to resist any plans that will do away with the exclusive rights of the people on their land and jobs,” he said.

Taking a strong exception to the controversial agenda of the Jammu summit in which the term ‘permanent resident of the State’ has been omitted from the J&K Development Act, Bukhari said that the exclusion of this legal guarantee was unacceptable to the people of J&K.

“Apni Party wants to make it crystal clear that we will always resist any such proceedings that are against the Domicile Law in J&K,” he said, adding that J&K was in dire need of infrastructural development but the same should revolve around its peoples’ identity, demography and their special rights under the law.