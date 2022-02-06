Reconsider withdrawal of posts: Aspirants to LG

The aspirants who have applied for various gazetted level posts in Higher Education Department (HED) have appealed the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) to reconsider its decision over withdrawal of posts from J&K Public Service Commission and J&K Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB).
The candidates who have done their PhD in food technology said the J&K PSC on October 27 published an advertisement wherein 563 posts were advertised for the post of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department in 49 subjects.
“This was seen as a ray of hope by most of the unemployed youth who have been waiting for these posts. Since then JKPSC has completed the process of almost 95 percent subjects except few,” the candidates said. They said they have applied for the post of assistant professor in Food Science & Quality Control.
“The list of deficiency of documents of said subject was published in May 2019 but due to a situation that arised after August 2019, it got delayed.
On May 12 last year, JKPSC shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Food Science and Quality Control in Higher Education Department which got further delayed due to COVID-19 and some eligibility issues,” the candidates said.
The candidates said the government order on withdrawing all the posts from J&K PSC and J&K SSRB has left them in a state of shock.
“It is JKPSC which fails to interview the shortlisted candidates in our subject. What is our fault? Many of us are over aged now. What will we do? It is sheer injustice that for the same advertisement, almost all posts have been filled and our subject is still pending. Many among us cannot apply now if posts get advertised again,” one of the aggrieved candidates said.
The candidates have urged the J&K LG to cancel this recent order regarding withdrawal of posts referred to JKPSC prior to October 30 of 2019.
“We have great expectations from J&K LG who is a person who believes in pro people governance and grassroots level development. Save our life and career,” the candidates said.