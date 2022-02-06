Reconsider withdrawal of posts: Aspirants to LG

“This was seen as a ray of hope by most of the unemployed youth who have been waiting for these posts. Since then JKPSC has completed the process of almost 95 percent subjects except few,” the candidates said. They said they have applied for the post of assistant professor in Food Science & Quality Control.

“The list of deficiency of documents of said subject was published in May 2019 but due to a situation that arised after August 2019, it got delayed.

On May 12 last year, JKPSC shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Food Science and Quality Control in Higher Education Department which got further delayed due to COVID-19 and some eligibility issues,” the candidates said.