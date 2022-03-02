‘Reconsider withdrawal of posts from PSC, SSB’

Jammu: A group of aspirants who appeared in Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) Wednesday appealed to the government to reconsider their decision of withdrawal of the already advertised posts in 2019.
The protesters said that the aspirants had appeared in the competitive examinations for various advertised posts and were at the final stage of their selection when the posts were withdrawn.
“This step is unjustified and the government should reconsider its decision for the sake of young unemployed youth who have become over-aged following the withdrawal of advertised posts in PSC and SSB,” they said.