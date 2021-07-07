Recruitment of candidates from Ladakh for 2 Border Battalions| Dates for PET, PST announced

Srinagar: The Chairman of Police Recruitment Board for 2 Border Battalions in J&K Police has announced the schedule for conducting a physical standard test and physical endurance test of the candidates hailing from the Ladakh (district Kargil and Leh).

According to the notification, all the candidates belonging to Ladakh who had applied for the post of constables in 2 Border battalions that their Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET and PST) would be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2021 and 3rd August 2021 at the venues reflected in their admit cards.

The notification reads that all the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, physical and other required standards as per the advertisement notice issued were advised to download their admit cards from 10 July 2021 from the official website of J&K Police www.jkpolice.gov.in. All the candidates are required to bring along with them downloaded copy of admit cards, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.

The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time qnd date reflected in their respective admits cards.

The candidates are also directed to ensure compliance of the instructions given in the admit cards.