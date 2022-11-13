Recruitment scam, joblessness, price rise hall mark of BJP Govt: Congress

Vikar alleged that the BJP regime destroyed Jammu and Kashmir by depriving it of its identity, status and stripping its citizens of their rights over jobs, lands, opportunities of trade and transport and business. “Whatsoever selections or recruitments were done in the UT, they were marred by corruption and scams. People were exploited in the name of a bright future, control on prices and two crore jobs annually. But today all promises have fallen flat. The party (BJP) is resorting to politics of hate and division, maligning previous governments and selling national assets created by Congress in sixty years,” he claimed.

Demonetisation and wrong economic policies led to joblessness and unprecedented price hike, JKPCC president alleged while adding, “Huge taxes are being imposed on common man to please the crony capitalism while lakhs crores of bank loans of big capitalists are being waived off under Modi government,” he further alleged.

JKPCC president asserted that Congress was the only viable secular alternative to “divisive policies of BJP which vitiated the political, social, secular and democratic atmosphere in the country and in Jammu and Kashmir.” He appealed to people to support Congress' struggle to bring back statehood, rights to land and jobs and bring it back to power in next elections.

Addressing the gathering, the working president lashed out at BJP for, what he alleged, “its failures on all fronts and destroying the historical state and pushing the people especially youth and poor into great sufferings.”