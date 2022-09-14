Recruitment scam nexus have deep roots: AAP

Srinagar: AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) today termed the role of Haryana gang behind Jammu and Kashmir police sub inspector paper leak scam as a shocking development that shows deep rooted nexus of people involved in three recruitment irregularities.
In a statement, AAP’s spokesperson from Kashmir, Sheema Farooqi said that not even a single arrest made so far in this high profile case shows that accused are being shielded from high level adding that Haryana is ruled by BJP Government and with this a new link of BJP in these irregularities have come to fore.
Over this recent development in J&K Police SI recruitment scam, Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference in Kashmir which was addressed by party spokesperson Sheema Farooqi.
"It has come to fore that a gang from Haryana is involved in this paper leak scam and willing candidates paid twenty to thirty lakhs for accessing question paper and this clearly shows that the scam is deep rooted and those involved in it are having long roots in system and this is not just a localised scam an inter-state scam," she said.
Sheema Farooqi added that with surfacing of a gang from Haryana in this case, another link of scam with BJP has come to fore and this is high time when BJP should come before public and speak on allegations of links with scam as earlier name of a PRI from BJP surfaced in the issue.