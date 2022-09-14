Recruitment scam nexus have deep roots: AAP

Srinagar: AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) today termed the role of Haryana gang behind Jammu and Kashmir police sub inspector paper leak scam as a shocking development that shows deep rooted nexus of people involved in three recruitment irregularities.

In a statement, AAP’s spokesperson from Kashmir, Sheema Farooqi said that not even a single arrest made so far in this high profile case shows that accused are being shielded from high level adding that Haryana is ruled by BJP Government and with this a new link of BJP in these irregularities have come to fore.

Over this recent development in J&K Police SI recruitment scam, Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference in Kashmir which was addressed by party spokesperson Sheema Farooqi.