RED FM Srinagar bags best CSR award

Srinagar: Red FM Srinagar, a radio network in Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded the "Best CSR initiative" award at the India Audio Summit and awards for its powerful campaign on the struggles of third kind transgenders in the region.

Abrar Zargar cluster programming head and station head RED FM J&K said the campaign, which was launched by Red FM Srinagar, aimed to bring attention to the plight of transgenders in the region and to help change societal attitudes towards this marginalised group.

“Transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir have long faced discrimination, marginalisation, and a lack of acceptance in society, and the campaign sought to raise awareness of this issue and to promote acceptance, tolerance and inclusion,” Zargar said.