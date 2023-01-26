RED FM Srinagar bags best CSR award

Srinagar: Red FM Srinagar, a radio network in Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded the "Best CSR initiative" award at the India Audio Summit and awards for its powerful campaign on the struggles of third kind transgenders in the region.
Abrar Zargar cluster programming head and station head RED FM J&K said the campaign, which was launched by Red FM Srinagar, aimed to bring attention to the plight of transgenders in the region and to help change societal attitudes towards this marginalised group.
“Transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir have long faced discrimination, marginalisation, and a lack of acceptance in society, and the campaign sought to raise awareness of this issue and to promote acceptance, tolerance and inclusion,” Zargar said.
Zargar said the "Best CSR initiative" award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Red FM Srinagar team.
“It serves as a reminder of the power of the media to create awareness and promote social change. The award also highlights the importance of giving a voice to marginalized communities, and of using media as a tool for creating awareness and promoting social change,” he said.
“Red FM Srinagar must be commended for their efforts and for their commitment to promoting acceptance, tolerance, and inclusion in society. Their campaign on the struggles of third kind transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir serves as an inspiration to others, and is a shining example of how media can be used to create positive change in society.The entire campaign was executed by Rj Rafiq and Burhan Nazir,” he said.
Zargar said the Indian Television Dot Com Group organised the event at Andheri West Mumbai to honor and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio. “With entries across India ranging from podcasters , social media content creators, Radio stations, the finest were nominated according to their related categories showcasing the prowess of the audio medium in India. “RED FM Srinagar is the first station from Kashmir to get this award. It is a proud moment for people of J&K,” he added.