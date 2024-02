Reasi, Feb 11: District Development Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Mahajan today chaired a meeting in the DC Office Complex to assess the resolution of grievances received through JKIGRAM Portal.

In the meeting, DDC Mahajan urged the departments to expedite the disposal of pending grievances with both speed and quality.

It was informed by the ADC Abdul Star that 2228 grievances have been registered on the portal, out of which 2172 have been disposed of till date.