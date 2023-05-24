Refer vacancies for concurrence only after formulating recruitment rules: Finance Deptt

Jammu: J&K Finance department has directed all the administrative departments to refer vacancies for its (Finance department’s) concurrence only in the case where the recruitment rules have been formulated.
The direction has been issued to check the practice of seeking concurrence of the Finance department by departments on the basis of executive orders, without formulating the recruitment rules, in violation of rules in vogue.
Instructions have been notified in terms of Government Order No 1136-GAD of 2018 dated July 12, 2018 whereby all the departments are required to seek prior concurrence of the Finance department before referring non-gazetted vacancies under direct recruitment quota to the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).
“Notwithstanding this order, it has been observed that few departments have not formulated the Recruitment Rules and are seeking prior concurrence of the Finance department on the basis of Executive Orders. It has already been decided that no referral of vacancies shall be made by any department without Recruitment Rules,” the Director General Codes, Finance Department has cautioned.
“Accordingly, all the administrative departments are advised to submit the proposals regarding the referral of vacancies for concurrence of the Finance department only in the case where the recruitment rules have been formulated,” DG Finance has reiterated while issuing a checklist for referral of vacancies.
Earlier on March 7 this year, the J&K government had asked all the administrative departments not to refer the posts under direct recruitment quota, which remained unfilled for more than two years, to the recruiting agencies.
Director General (Codes) in the circular instructions to the administrative departments had directed them (departments) not to “project the deemed abolished posts in the budget estimates or revised estimates.”
The departments were also asked to obtain the prior concurrence of the Finance Department for revival of such posts “before referring them for recruitment, in unavoidable cases.”
Direction was with respect to the circular instructions of the Finance department issued vide No A/97(02)-Sgr-210(5) dated July 15, 2021 wherein the instructions related to “creation, deemed abolition, revival and continuation of posts” were issued.
July 15, 2021 instructions had provided that “all posts, except newly created posts kept in abeyance or remaining vacant for a period of more than 2 years in any department or attached office or subordinate office or statutory body, would be considered as 'deemed abolished' unless an exemption given at the time of sanctioning the post.”
As per those instructions, a post falling into the category of ‘deemed abolished’, could not be filled up prior to obtaining sanction of its revival, from the Finance department.