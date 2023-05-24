Refer vacancies for concurrence only after formulating recruitment rules: Finance Deptt

Jammu: J&K Finance department has directed all the administrative departments to refer vacancies for its (Finance department’s) concurrence only in the case where the recruitment rules have been formulated.

The direction has been issued to check the practice of seeking concurrence of the Finance department by departments on the basis of executive orders, without formulating the recruitment rules, in violation of rules in vogue.

Instructions have been notified in terms of Government Order No 1136-GAD of 2018 dated July 12, 2018 whereby all the departments are required to seek prior concurrence of the Finance department before referring non-gazetted vacancies under direct recruitment quota to the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).