Regional President AWWA Northern Command felicitates Veer Naris

Srinagar: Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command accompanied by s Usha Pandey, Zonal President AWWA, Chinar Corps interacted with Veer Naris, Veer Matas and families of serving soldiers from Kashmir region at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre here on Sunday.
According to a press note, Sunita Dwivedi felicitated the Veer Naris and interacted with families at Nongrum Auditorium and expressed gratitude for their sacrifice towards the nation and the army.
She also enquired about their wellbeing and any major challenges being faced by them. She also met the children who are studying in Manjit Singh Boys Hostel at JAK LI Regimental Centre and encouraged them to work hard for a bright future.
Regional President AWWA also extended greetings on Ramadhan to all ladies and children and appreciated the efforts of JAK LI Regt Centre towards Nation Building.