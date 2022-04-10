Regional President AWWA Northern Command felicitates Veer Naris

According to a press note, Sunita Dwivedi felicitated the Veer Naris and interacted with families at Nongrum Auditorium and expressed gratitude for their sacrifice towards the nation and the army.

She also enquired about their wellbeing and any major challenges being faced by them. She also met the children who are studying in Manjit Singh Boys Hostel at JAK LI Regimental Centre and encouraged them to work hard for a bright future.