Register service details on JKHRMS portal or forego October salary: Govt to employees

Jammu: The government employees of the Union Territory of J&K will not get their salary for the month of October if they fail to register or update their service details on the Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS) portal, being launched on October 17.
JKHRMS, a web based solution, is being launched by the UT government to provide easy access to employees’ related all services on a unified platform. This portal will be made live on October 17, 2022 and can be accessed at https://hrms.jk.gov.in.
“The government intends to launch Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMs) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to provide an integrated platform for various employee related services like maintenance of service book vis-à-vis service record of the employees in digital format, postings and promotions,” GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla maintains.
Besides the information related to service, the portal will be a unified platform for access to salary slip, GP fund, Income tax statement, SLI subscription etc.
“JKHRMS, a web based solution, would also provide an easy access to other employee related services like Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) System and Property Returns System (PRS) on a single platform. The service related information i.e., basic information, initial appointment, joining, qualification, contact, posting, promotion details etc. of all the employees working in UT of J&K, already captured under Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS), has been integrated with the proposed Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS),” he specifies.
An order issued by the General Administration Department, in this connection, mentions, “In order to ensure smooth implementation of the JKHRMS, it is imperative that the details of the employees captured in various formats must be correct and updated.” The employees can register themselves by using CPIS Numbers and check the basic as well as other service related details once the portal is made live on October 17.
“In case the employee related information is not updated or incorrect, the employee must fill up the requisite ‘Correction Form' available on the dashboard and send it to DDOs for approval. The informative videos regarding registration, filling up of correction forms etc. shall also be made available on the portal for facilitation of the employees,” it directed.
Accordingly, the employees of all the departments across Union Territory of J&K have been asked to “visit JKHRMS on https://hrms.jk.gov.in from October 17, 2022 onwards and register on the system by using CPIS Numbers and check or modify their basic as well as other service related details.”
In this connection, all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been instructed to ensure that the information of all employees under their control is updated and verified as per service record of the employee. DDOs have been made “personally responsible for any mismatch in the verification of all formats.”
“Further, salary for the month of October, 2022 shall be disbursed only in favour of such employees who have registered or updated their service details on the JKHRMS portal and concerned DDOs have verified the same,” Singla has directed.