Register service details on JKHRMS portal or forego October salary: Govt to employees

Jammu: The government employees of the Union Territory of J&K will not get their salary for the month of October if they fail to register or update their service details on the Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS) portal, being launched on October 17.

JKHRMS, a web based solution, is being launched by the UT government to provide easy access to employees’ related all services on a unified platform. This portal will be made live on October 17, 2022 and can be accessed at https://hrms.jk.gov.in.

“The government intends to launch Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMs) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to provide an integrated platform for various employee related services like maintenance of service book vis-à-vis service record of the employees in digital format, postings and promotions,” GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla maintains.