Relaxations announced for incoming passengers to J&K

The Concerned District Magistrates have been asked to strictly ensure compliance to these guidelines.

The new guidelines were issued this evening in an order by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

The permission to swimming pools would also be subject to the condition that their management would ensure proper Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As per the new guidelines, the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am but for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250 where it would be from 11 pm to 6 am.

Rest all the guidelines remained unchanged, including those related to the educational institutions.