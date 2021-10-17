Relaxations announced for incoming passengers to J&K

Jammu: The J&K government Sunday eased restrictions for specified categories of passengers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir by air, rail and road and permitted swimming pools to function at 25 percent capacity.
As per the new guidelines, the “incoming passengers by air, rail or road to J&K should not be required to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Covid-19 Test on arrival, if they are carrying a valid and verifiable Final Certificate Report of Covid-19 vaccination or if they are carrying a valid and verifiable RT-PCR Covid-19 negative report taken within 72 hours of arrival time.”
The Concerned District Magistrates have been asked to strictly ensure compliance to these guidelines.
The new guidelines were issued this evening in an order by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
The permission to swimming pools would also be subject to the condition that their management would ensure proper Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
As per the new guidelines, the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am but for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250 where it would be from 11 pm to 6 am.
Rest all the guidelines remained unchanged, including those related to the educational institutions.