Release relief in favour of registered Muslim migrants: AKMMC

In the petition, it was mentioned that the petitioners had been receiving the relief from the official respondents as registered political migrants since 1990 and the payment of said relief was allegedly stopped by the respondents now without any lawful justification and reasons. They had further mentioned that they were registered by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission as migrants possessing migrants Ration Cards and receiving relief from the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) Jammu.

“However, the respondents (J&K administration) under the impugned order No 62 JK(DMRRR) of 2023 dated September 6, 2023 have stopped the release of relief to the petitioners though the impugned order provided only for appointment of an Inquiry Officer for holding an in-depth inquiry into the provisional registration of migrants allegedly without following due procedure,” it was further submitted.

Justice Wani, after hearing counsel for the petitioner and perusal of the record, directed for issuance of notice to the respondents in the main matter as well as in CM, returnable within three weeks “upon requisite steps within one week by the counsel for the petitioners.”

“In the meantime, subject to objections from the other side and till the next date of hearing, respondents are directed to release relief in favour of the petitioners in case the petitioners are registered migrants with them and have been previously receiving the said relief,” Justice Wani had held.