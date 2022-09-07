Renowned Canadian nutritionist interacts with Aryans students

Dr. Behl while interacting with students said that Ayurveda blends our modern lifestyle with the ancient wisdom of using natural substances, medicines and herbs to help us lead a healthy, happy, stress-free and disease-free life.

This discipline is unique amongst the healthcare disciplines in the World as it places an emphasis on removing the causes of disease and suffering, she discussed.

Dt. Gandhi said that Ayurveda accounts for a complete harmony of the human body with the elements of nature for a stress free and healthy life. It treats root causes of disease, not just symptoms. Ayurveda takes into account the complete ecosystem of a person’s life including tastes, scents, sounds, touch, sights and uses the qualities in foods, herbs, and lifestyle as medicine, added Gandhi.