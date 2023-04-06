Repair, maintenance work | Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to remain closed for 24 hours

Ramban: On the directions of the government, the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway will remain closed on Friday for necessary repair and maintenance works between Chenani -Nashri and Banihal –Qaziqund (Navyuga) tunnels.

The highway would remain shut for 24 hours from 6 AM on Friday to 6 AM on Saturday.

According to an advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department, vehicular traffic on either side of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels will remain suspended on Friday for undertaking necessary repair and maintenance works of NH-44.

No Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) or Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except medical emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between the Nashri tunnel and the Navyuga tunnel and vice versa for undertaking important repair and maintenance works on NH-44, by NHAI.