REPAIR WORK | Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to remain closed on Friday night

Ramban: The vehicular traffic movement will remain suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for necessary repair work on Friday night.
For carrying out emergent nature works at Dhalwass and other places on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (now NH-44) and for bringing in the surface improvement and increase carriageway, vehicular traffic movement on both sides of the highway shall remain suspended on Friday night.
To this effect, District Magistrate, Ramban Mussarat Islam issued an Order NO: 03-DCR(Camp) of 2023 Dated 08.06.2023. It stated , “Because of the requisition received from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, construction of Tunnels/ Viaducts at identified sliding/ slip zones on Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 and for carrying out emergent nature works at Dhalwas on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (now NH-44) for bringing in the surface improvement and increasing carriageway, it is hereby ordered that there will be traffic halting in Nashri-Banihal section from 10.00 pm on 09.06.2023 (Friday) to 6.00 am (Saturday) on 10.06.2023.”