Report suspicious movement, stay away from terror: Army to J&K residents

Jammu: The Army on Saturday asked people to immediately report any suspicious movement to the security forces and stay away from engaging in terror activities.

This comes more than a week after terrorists strafed one of its trucks in an ambush in Poonch and killed five soldiers.

The Army said it found it “unbelievable” to see the names that had come up in investigation associated with the April 20 attack.

It said that Pakistan does not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir and would always be on the lookout for disturbing it, be it through communal disturbances or by supplying drugs and intoxicants to corrupt the youth.

“The Centre and the Army have been working together for the development of the area and people of this region so that they could be part of the mainstream of the country. Keeping this in mind, people of all the communities should walk shoulder to shoulder with the Army,” the Army said in a statement here.