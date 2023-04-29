Report suspicious movement, stay away from terror: Army to J&K residents

Jammu: The Army on Saturday asked people to immediately report any suspicious movement to the security forces and stay away from engaging in terror activities.
This comes more than a week after terrorists strafed one of its trucks in an ambush in Poonch and killed five soldiers.
The Army said it found it “unbelievable” to see the names that had come up in investigation associated with the April 20 attack.
It said that Pakistan does not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir and would always be on the lookout for disturbing it, be it through communal disturbances or by supplying drugs and intoxicants to corrupt the youth.
“The Centre and the Army have been working together for the development of the area and people of this region so that they could be part of the mainstream of the country. Keeping this in mind, people of all the communities should walk shoulder to shoulder with the Army,” the Army said in a statement here.
“Hence, the people of this area should keep away from such incidents and activities in future, if someone is roaming suspected in the region, then the people of this area should immediately inform and assist the army and foil the major incident like Poonch,” the Army said. “People are equally responsible for the maintenance of peace in the region.”
The Army statement came a day after Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that Police had uncovered the Poonch terror plot with the arrest of six locals for sheltering the terrorists before they carried out the attack, for which they used explosives and weapons delivered to them from Pakistan through drones.
“The Poonch region of J&K has always witnessed heroic and historical events and battles fought by them in 1948, 1962, 1971 and 1999. Whenever anyone has tried to spread unrest in this area, people have fought shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army irrespective of their caste, creed, gender and religion,” the Army said. “Pakistan neither wants peace nor a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir, even more since the abolition of Article 370 in 2019.”
The Army said that Pakistan was trying to attract the poor and working people to terrorist activities with money.
“However, the people of J&K have understood the mentality of Pakistan and opposed the terrorist attacks in J&K,” the Army said.
Poonch residents on Tuesday carried out a candle march to commemorate the dead soldiers and condemn the terror attack.
“The people of J&K should try to motivate their children and family and keep them updated with the old history of this region,” the Army said in the statement.