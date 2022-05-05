Reserving of 9 assembly seats for STs welcomed

Jammu: Tribal community Gujjars and Bakerwals on Thursday welcomed the Delimitation Commission’s final notification whereby nine seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the first time.

“The notification of the Delimitation Commission regarding the reservation of nine seats including six in Jammu and 03 in Kashmir Divisionfor tribals (STs) in J-K Assembly is a step that will prove historic towards tribal development,” said Dr Javaid Rahi, a noted tribal researcher and founder secretary of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation while interacting with tribal elder assembled to celebrate the notification.