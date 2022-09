Jammu: Taking a cue from senior leaders of the party, over 30 leaders of J&K unit of National Students' Union of India (NSUI)- Congress' student wing, on Thursday submitted their resignations to AICC president to extend support to the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

These leaders also included J&K NSUI vice president Anirudh Raina, general secretary Manik Sharma besides NSUI GDC Billawar president Piyush Sharma.