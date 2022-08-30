Resignations will have no impact on Congress Party in J&K: Vikar Rasool

Jammu: Asserting that they will stand the party again, newly appointed J&K Pradesh Congress Party (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool said that the resignation of the party leaders and workers will have no impact on Congress Party in Jammu and Kashmir.
“I had already told you that those who were loyal to Azad Sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) will leave the party. However, you can witness thousands of party leaders and workers who are loyal to Congress Party (in this rally),” responded Vikar Rasool while speaking to the media during a rally.
AICC Incharge J&K Rajni Patil (MP) along with newly appointed President JKPCC Vikar Rasool Wani and working president, Raman Bhalla were accorded rousing welcome on their arrival at the Jammu Airport by the large number of Congress leaders and workers who had assembled there.
They were taken in an open vehicle to the PCC headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk followed by a long cavalcade of vehicles.