Resolve all pending Forest Rights claims by May: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday called for resolving all pending Forest Rights claims by May.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006 in J&K, Mehta discussed the pace and procedure of claim resolution, in accordance with rules, in consultation with villagers, Gram Sabha and other stakeholders.

He called for a concrete checklist of steps for resolution within prescribed timelines so that all claims received by the department are resolved within a stipulated period.

The chief secretary directed that all the pending claims should be addressed and closed by the end of May this year.

He also stressed on creating necessary awareness among the eligible population for submitting their applications successfully so that none of them struggle to obtain their due.

Mehta directed the DFOs to prepare a detailed action plan with the requisite records and maps and coordinate with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional level committees for conduct of verification by the Forest Rights Committee to put these before the concerned Gram Sabha for its decisions.