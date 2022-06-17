Restore statehood to J&K: Dr Karan Singh

Jammu: Former Sadar-e-Rayasat and senior Congress leader, Dr Karan Singh on Friday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a three - day national seminar in Jammu.
“Jammu and Kashmir was considered as crown of the country but it was reduced to a Union Territory due to which its status has been brought down below than that of other states including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. We want restoration of statehood,” Dr Karan Singh said.
The three-day national seminar on “Revisiting Life and Legacy of Maharaja Gulab Singh” concluded here at Jammu University on Friday. The seminar was organised by the Department of History, University of Jammu in collaboration with Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) Jammu Kashmir Study Centre and Maharaja Gulab Singh Research Centre.
Dr Karan Singh was the chief guest during the valedictory function, which was earlier inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai.
“We were among the biggest states in the country. But now we came below Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. I was unhappy with it (downgrading of J&K state into a Union Territory),”Dr Karan Singh said.
He however said that he was hopeful that the statehood would be restored to J&K. “Perhaps this year,” he added. To a question, he asked the people of J&K to have faith and keep positive thinking (about the situation in J&K). “Kashmir is ours,” he responded.