Restore statehood to J&K: Dr Karan Singh

Jammu: Former Sadar-e-Rayasat and senior Congress leader, Dr Karan Singh on Friday demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a three - day national seminar in Jammu.

“Jammu and Kashmir was considered as crown of the country but it was reduced to a Union Territory due to which its status has been brought down below than that of other states including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. We want restoration of statehood,” Dr Karan Singh said.