Restructuring of Public Works (R&B) Deptt deferred

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday deferred the restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdictions.
“It is hereby ordered that the restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction(s) ordered in terms in Government Order No. 22-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated January 6, 2023 is hereby deferred till further orders,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
On January 6 this year, the GAD had accorded sanction to the restructuring of the department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalisation of jurisdiction of its subordinate or field offices by making them co-terminus with territorial limits of divisions, districts and blocks of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The order had specified that the Development Commissioner Works (ex-officio Secretary Technical R&B Department) would be designated as Engineer-in-Chief (Secretary Technical R&B department).
"Mechanical Engineering Department Jammu/Kashmir shall be renamed as Mechanical and Hospital Directorate, Jammu/Kashmir respectively," the order had specified.
It had also directed for the creation of 782 posts in different categories by corresponding reduction of existing 1182 posts of different categories in the PW(R&B) Department.
All necessary preparations regarding establishment of offices, divisions of roads, assets and projects/ contracts were directed to be completed by February 28, 2023.
The order had come into force with immediate effect but it was to become operational with effect from April 1, 2023.