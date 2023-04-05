Restructuring of Public Works (R&B) Deptt deferred

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday deferred the restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdictions.

“It is hereby ordered that the restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction(s) ordered in terms in Government Order No. 22-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated January 6, 2023 is hereby deferred till further orders,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

On January 6 this year, the GAD had accorded sanction to the restructuring of the department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalisation of jurisdiction of its subordinate or field offices by making them co-terminus with territorial limits of divisions, districts and blocks of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.