Retired judge appointed member advisory boards

Jammu: The government has appointed retired District and Sessions Judge Kossar Ahmad Qureshi as a member of the advisory boards constituted under the three acts including the Public Safety Act, 1978, for the next three years.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Qureshi, retired District and Sessions Judge, as Member of the advisory boards constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 and Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 for three years with immediate effect,” read a government order.