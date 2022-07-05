Retired Police officer presents book to DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: A retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Pran Pandit Tuesday presented his book ‘Untold Stories of the Exodus’ to Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at Jammu on Tuesday.
Singh felicitated the author and wished him good luck with future assignments.
The book narrates the stories of the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the year 1990 and seeks to acquaint the readers with the machinations and maneuvers of the villains of peace for causing destruction of human life and property in peaceful Kashmir and coercing en masse departure of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.
Pandit has served at various staff and field positions during his service with J&K Police.