Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education | HC seeks status report on implementation

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to file positively, by April 5, a status report with regard to the steps undertaken for implementation of The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Respondents shall file status report with regard to the steps undertaken by the respondents for implementation of The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 positively by next date of hearing with particular reference to the schools as defined under Section 2(n)(ii) and 2(n)(iv) of the said Act of 2009,” a division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohan Lal said.

The bench ordered this, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation, filed “Young Lawyers Forum”.