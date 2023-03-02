Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education | HC seeks status report on implementation

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked the government to file positively, by April 5, a status report with regard to the steps undertaken for implementation of The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Respondents shall file status report with regard to the steps undertaken by the respondents for implementation of The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 positively by next date of hearing with particular reference to the schools as defined under Section 2(n)(ii) and 2(n)(iv) of the said Act of 2009,” a division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohan Lal said.
The bench ordered this, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation, filed “Young Lawyers Forum”.
The PIL seeks to implement the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 in general and Sections 12 (1) (b), 12 (1) (c), and Section 13 in particular.
These sections provide for free and compulsory elementary education for children.
The PIL also seeks directions to the government to expeditiously notify the rules under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.
It also direction to the government to file a status report disclosing a list of aided and unaided private schools in J&K, the form and amount of aid provided to the aided private schools, year-wise details of the proportion of children provided free education in the schools since the enforcement of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.