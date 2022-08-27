Srinagar: Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLJSP) continues to expand party.

According to a press note, the party nominated Ashiq Hussain Baig as District President for Srinagar and Ghulam Nabi Mir as District President for Ganderbal. RLJP National General Secretary Sanjay Saraf held a press conference and announced these nominations.

He said that Ashiq Hussain Baig is a member of an important political family in Srinagar, which has played a key role in making the National Conference and PDP strong and stable in Srinagar. Saraf said that the nominated president for Ganderbal, Ghulam Nabi Mir, has been a Congress leader and was the Congress village president in 1975, after which he was the block president and after 2008, he was the senior district vice president.