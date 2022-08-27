Srinagar: Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLJSP) continues to expand party.
According to a press note, the party nominated Ashiq Hussain Baig as District President for Srinagar and Ghulam Nabi Mir as District President for Ganderbal. RLJP National General Secretary Sanjay Saraf held a press conference and announced these nominations.
He said that Ashiq Hussain Baig is a member of an important political family in Srinagar, which has played a key role in making the National Conference and PDP strong and stable in Srinagar. Saraf said that the nominated president for Ganderbal, Ghulam Nabi Mir, has been a Congress leader and was the Congress village president in 1975, after which he was the block president and after 2008, he was the senior district vice president.
Describing the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits as a humanitarian problem, Sanjay Saraf said that it is important to understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, how they, along with young children and the elderly, faced suffering in other regions away from their native land.
He said that Kashmiri Pandits belong to this land and their return and resettlement should be preferred. Saraf said that the pandits have not only faced sufferings and pains, but the pain that they have endured every passing day cannot be described in words.