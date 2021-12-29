Road to every village to be reality soon: Chief Secretary

Appreciating the performance of the department, the chief secretary asked the department to ensure that the target of 1750 km road length under PMGSY III during the next year.

He emphasised enhancing connectivity in the border villages including for border guarding forces and directed that all the border posts in J&K should be connected with the roads during the next year.

While stating that weather was a hindrance in the execution of works in some areas in J&K, the chief secretary said that the department needs to devise a mechanism where technical vetting of the projects could be done in advance at the time of submission of projects to NABARD and administrative approval and technical sanction could follow later immediately after the projects were sanctioned by NABARD and funds for the projects were released by the Finance Department.