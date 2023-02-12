Road, tunnel infrastructure receives big push in past 2 years of present govt: Official spokesman

Srinagar: Giving a major push to road connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir, the UT government is ensuring construction of 20 Km road length and macadamization of 15 Km road stretch every single day, an official spokesman said in a press release.

It added that besides, 100 bridges are under construction for making an end to frequent traffic congestion this ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

The initiative is in line with the vision of government to provide all urban facilities in rural areas by 2023.

The ranking of Jammu and Kashmir among the top performers in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is testimony to the efforts of J&K government towards streamlining road connectivity.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now reaping full benefits of road connectivity which they were deprived of for past seventy years.

The misgovernance of earlier regimes deprived many areas of development and prosperity even resulting in total neglect of many hamlets in the Himalayan region, the press release said.