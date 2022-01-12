ROC J&K & Ladakh issues public notice to strike off companies

Srinagar: Registrar of Companies for UTs of J&K & Ladakh has issued notice proposing to strike off the names of 261 companies incorporated within its jurisdiction. The notice signed by AROC Syed Haamid Bukhari has been hosted on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ website and has been published earlier in the local newspapers.
It reads “In the matter of striking off of companies under section 248 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, of 261 companies, notice is hereby given that the Registrar of Companies (ROC) has a reasonable cause to believe that the Companies have not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and have not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of Dormant company under section 455.”
“And therefore proposes to remove/strike off the name of the mentioned companies from the register of companies and dissolve them unless a cause is shown to the contrary, within thirty days from the date of the notice.”
It further says that any person objecting to the proposed removal/striking the companies from the register of companies may send his/her objection to the office address mentioned within thirty days from the date of publication of the notice. There are two offices of Registrar of Companies located each one in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
It is pertinent to mention that the Srinagar office was made effectively operational in September 2019 with the posting of Central Civil Services officer. These offices were also notified by MHA as offices rendering essential services during the nationwide COVID lockdown in 2020.