ROC J&K & Ladakh issues public notice to strike off companies

“And therefore proposes to remove/strike off the name of the mentioned companies from the register of companies and dissolve them unless a cause is shown to the contrary, within thirty days from the date of the notice.”

It further says that any person objecting to the proposed removal/striking the companies from the register of companies may send his/her objection to the office address mentioned within thirty days from the date of publication of the notice. There are two offices of Registrar of Companies located each one in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.