‘Rs 10 crore to be earmarked for skill development of tribal youth’

Jammu: Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Tribal Affairs Department, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said Rs 10 crore had been earmarked for skill development of tribal youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary impressed upon the department to prioritise skilling of tribal youth through the network of youth clubs and asked the Mission Youth to exclusively provide gainful employment opportunities to the eligible youth from tribal areas for which Rs 10 crores would be specifically earmarked.
The chief secretary also launched the departmental scholarship portal for streamlining the disbursement of scholarships to tribal students.
With the launch of the portal, the chief secretary disbursed Rs 12 crore to the eligible beneficiaries through DBT.