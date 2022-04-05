Rs 1.38 crore sanctioned as relief for NoKs of police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.38 crore as Special Welfare Relief for next of kin (NoKs) of deceased police personnel and over rupees fifty thousand as financial assistance/medical relief for a SPO to ease his financial needs.
Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Special Relief of rupees six lakh in favour of NoK of martyr SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack during the course of his engagement in the department.
The DGP also sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel ASI Nazir Ahmad, HC (Tel) Shabir Ahmad, HC Mohammad Hussain, Followers Zahoor Ahmad, Mohammad Yousf and Mushtaq Ahmad. These personnel passed away due to illness, accidents/ natural death while in service.
Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to NoKs of deceased Police personnel through their concerned units for performing their last rites. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
Vide another order issued by Police Headquarters financial assistance /medical relief of rupees fifty thousand has been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund in favour of one SPO to ease up his financial distress.
The Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel.