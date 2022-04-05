Rs 1.38 crore sanctioned as relief for NoKs of police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.38 crore as Special Welfare Relief for next of kin (NoKs) of deceased police personnel and over rupees fifty thousand as financial assistance/medical relief for a SPO to ease his financial needs.

Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Special Relief of rupees six lakh in favour of NoK of martyr SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack during the course of his engagement in the department.