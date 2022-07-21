Rs 3 lakh scholarship sanctioned for wards of police personnel

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial assistance to the wards of martyred Police personnel, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a scholarship of over rupees 3.13 lakh in favour of 48 wards of martyred police personnel who are pursuing their education from primary to university level.

Under this order, the scholarship of rupees 3000 each has been granted in favour of 22 wards of police martyrs who are studying in primary classes. While as rupees 7500 each has been sanctioned in favour of those 16 wards who are pursuing middle school education.

Similarly, the scholarship of rupees 12500 to 15000 has been granted in favour of 10 wards of police martyrs who are pursuing higher education.