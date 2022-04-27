Rs 4.36 crore released for Bharat Darshan tour of J&K youth

Jammu: Police Headquarters J&K under the leadership of the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, is continuously providing funds for organizing various Civic Action Programmes at UT, Zone, Range and Districts Levels for conducting different social, sports, and cultural activities for general public particularly for the youth of J&K.

As a part of this effort, the DGP J&K vide Police Headquarters Order No. 1492 of 2022 has released an amount of Rs 4.36 crore in favour of 20 Police District heads of UT for conducting Bharat Darshan tour programme. Under this initiative a group of 100 youth from each district of J&K will be sent to different cities of the country and the tour will be covered by air.

The programme is aimed to enrich the knowledge of youth by visiting historical places and other modern marvels of India.