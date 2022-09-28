Rs 5.27 crs approved for various road safety measures

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagaron Wednesday remarked that traffic management has become technology-driven and necessary technological interventions are need of the hour for effective traffic management and road safety measures across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor made these comments while chairing the 9th meeting of J&K Road Safety Council (RSC) at Civil Secretariat here.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the them to identify the factors contributing majorly to road accidents and due measures should be taken to ensure that the occurrence of accidents is contained to its maximum possible extent. He also delved upon the officers to identify the critical black spots on highways as well as other roads immediately and rectify them on priority basis.