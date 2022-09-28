RTI Movement seeks filing of online RTIs in J&K

Srinagar: To commemorate the International Access to Information day , the Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement today held a workshop on RTI Act 2005 at Khyber Public School Chadoora Budgam. The participants during the workshop urged Lt Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to provide filing of online RTI applications in J&K.
Speaking at the workshop Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar said that the theme of International Access to Information Day -2022 is Artificial Intelligence, e-Governance and Access to Information which stresses on making all the information digitally available.“
By not giving citizens the facility of filing online RTI applications , the dream of digital India or e-Governance cannot be achieved.
It is very difficult to get a Postal Order of Rs 10 from a post office and then taking printouts of the RTI application and then sending the same via speed post to Govt offices in J&K. It is consuming a lot of time for RTI applicants and in 21st century this looks quite obsolete.
If there is a provision in the law itself to seek information digitally / electronically , why are these facilities denied to people of J & K? “ said Dr Raja Muzaffar while speaking during the workshop.