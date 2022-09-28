RTI Movement seeks filing of online RTIs in J&K

By not giving citizens the facility of filing online RTI applications , the dream of digital India or e-Governance cannot be achieved.

It is very difficult to get a Postal Order of Rs 10 from a post office and then taking printouts of the RTI application and then sending the same via speed post to Govt offices in J&K. It is consuming a lot of time for RTI applicants and in 21st century this looks quite obsolete.

If there is a provision in the law itself to seek information digitally / electronically , why are these facilities denied to people of J & K? “ said Dr Raja Muzaffar while speaking during the workshop.